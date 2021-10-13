x

Monsignor Peter Smith who is a former pupil of Our Lady's High School was well known in Glasgow - having been parish priest at St Mary's in Calton and at St Paul's in Whiteinch.

A canon lawyer, Mgr Smith was a former chancellor of the Archdiocese and spent some time working in the United States.

The Monsignor's recovery from a serious health crisis was attributed to the power of prayer – after it became widely known that he had prayed to the Edinburgh-born Venerable Margaret Sinclair to aid his recovery.

However, the eminent clergyman’s health would deteriorate in the longer term and Mgr Smith's death was announced last Monday by the Archdiocese he had served for decades.

A spokesperson said: “With great sorrow we announce the death after a long illness of Mgr Peter Smith. He was a much loved priest well known and respected for his service across the Church in Scotland. He was a fine Canon lawyer and devoted pastor.”

Celtic Football Club who had forged a bond with with the cleric in the Calton also released a statement saying: “"Our thoughts and prayers are with Monsignor Smith's family and his fellow priests at this sad time."