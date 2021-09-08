Outdoor concert

In a trademark show of Cumbernauld generosity, the charity delivered complimentary afternoon tea and cake boxes to residents in the Rannoch Court, Roadside and Hillcrest retirement complexes, and then arranged for singers to perform outdoor, Covid-safe concerts at each complex.

Cumbernauld Resilience’s James McPhilemy said: “We kno w how tough the past 18 months have been for a lot of local residents, especially those shielding or unable to see family.

"So we thought these events would be a great way to help bring people together in a Covid-secure way”.

Fran Findlay, Margaret Moore and Robert McKay from Rannoch Court (pictured) thoroughly enjoyed the day, saying: “This is fantastic, bringing everyone together, a lovely treat.”

Councillor Heather Brannan-McVey, Convener of Housing and Regeneration with North Lanarkshire Council said: “Social isolation has been a major issue for so many people throughout the health pandemic and it is great to see people having the chance to safely meet-up and enjoy time together.

" Well done to everyone involved in making this happen.”

North Lanarkshire Retirement Officer, Adele Smith, added: “This event lifted everyone’s spirits, so thank you to all the volunteers.”

Cumbernauld Resilience’s Tilda Murphy added: “We had a fantastic day facilitating these events and hope the residents had a great time too. Thanks to everyone who volunteered their time to help organise the concerts, prepare the boxes and make deliveries – especially our wonderful touring performers.

"We hope to be in a position to put on similar events elsewhere in the future.”

To find out more about Cumbernauld Resilience, including how to make a donation, you can visit their Facebook page at: Facebook.com/CumbernauldResilience.