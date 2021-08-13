Resilience logo

Run annually by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations , the Scottish Charity Awards celebrate the best of Scotland’s voluntary sector.

Cumbernauld Resilience has been recognised for its work providing free food parcels and other supplies to local residents as well as its festive initiative, which provided a Christmas dinner and presents to more than 600 people. The winners in each category will be announced at an awards ceremony on October.

The Trustees of Cumbernauld Resilience welcomed the news and said: ‘We’d like to say a massive thank you to each and every volunteer, donor and supporter that has helped create and grow Cumbernauld Resilience over the last 17 months. There are far, far too many people to thank individually, which says a lot about the generosity and compassion of local people.”

“We are proud that Cumbernauld Resilience has, from the very beginning, involved people from all walks of life, at all stages in life, and from every part of our town. What we’ve been able to achieve together has been a real community effort and has shown the best of Cumbernauld’.