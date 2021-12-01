Robin Hood poster

Cumbernauld Theatre Company has chosen 'Robin Hood' for its first ever show at The Lanternhouse on the campus of Cumbernauld Academy for over fives and it will run until Tuesday, December 28.

It has been penned by Eve Nicol who has been inspired by more modern themes.

Eve revealed: “When dreaming up a festive story for families coming to the new theatre I wanted to celebrate treasured memories from my own childhood.

"Often our games revolved around recreating favourite American movies and cartoons.

"So I’ve written a Christmas show with the kind of heroes those freedom seeking kids related to – it’s more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles than Prince Charming!

"Audiences can expect a show made especially for Cumbernauld this Christmas as we indulge in how good it is to celebrate in person with one another again."

A show for children aged two to five called Hibernate will also be staged from Saturday, December 4 to Wednesday, December 22 in a partnership between the theatre and Tortoise in a Nutshell.

This was the old venue's first ever company in residence, eight years ago with its popular production 'Feral' which has toured round the world.

The company's co-director Arran Howie said: "We are delighted to be working with the theatre again to create Hibernate in their brand-new venue.

"The theatre and team have always been so supportive of our work, and we are excited to be sharing this new festive story with audiences this Christmas."

A number of performances this Christmas have been customised to meet the needs of audience who are hearing impaired and who might feel uncomfortable in a large group of people.