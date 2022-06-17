A cute newborn alpaca has been getting a lot of attention from visitors to Tollcross Children’s Farm.

This little showstopper is less than two weeks old, but she's already a favourite with visitors to the park.

The baby alpaca (which are known as crias) was born to mum Paris and dad Alaska at the council-run visitor attraction in Tollcross Park on June 7.

The new arrival is Paris' second baby and joins big brother, Rodrigo, who was born in November 2019.

The baby alpaca and her mum.

Farm supervisor Hugh Boyle said: "Mum gave birth while standing up eating grass in the paddock. The baby is a real character - she runs about like a wee racehorse and is quite confident. Paris is an excellent mum and the baby is growing fast. She's enjoying mum's milk and won't move on to a grass diet until she's four or five months old."

Alpacas are from South America and are related to llamas but are smaller.

The cute Cria, who has yet to be named by staff, is pictured with her mum Paris. Her dad and big brother are in separate paddocks at the moment.

If you want to visit the baby alpaca, Tollcross Children's Farm is located in a historic courtyard at the Wellshot Road entrance to Tollcross Park (beside Tollcross International Swimming Centre).