33 dogs need adopting.

Cute Chihuahua Dora among 33 dogs awaiting adoption at Dogs Trust Glasgow

Cute Dora, timid Joey and lovely Faye are among the new arrivals at Dogs Trust Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:40 am

There are now 33 adorable dogs waiting to be adopted at the dog rehoming centre in Uddingston.

If you would like to find out more about any of the dogs or adopt one, visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.

1. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

Photo Sales

2. Captain

Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

Photo Sales

3. Cashew

Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Cashew likes his own company and his own space, meaning he needs to be the only pet in the house.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

Photo Sales

4. Casper

Male - Patterdale Terrier - aged 8 and over. Casper is 10 but young at heart. He needs a quiet and relaxed home.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

Photo Sales
Uddingston
Next Page
Page 1 of 9