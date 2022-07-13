Cute Chihuahua Dora among 33 dogs awaiting adoption at Dogs Trust Glasgow

There are now 33 adorable dogs waiting to be adopted at the dog rehoming centre in Uddingston.
If you would like to find out more about any of the dogs or adopt one, visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.
1. Billy
Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
2. Captain
Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
3. Cashew
Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Cashew likes his own company and his own space, meaning he needs to be the only pet in the house.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
4. Casper
Male - Patterdale Terrier - aged 8 and over. Casper is 10 but young at heart. He needs a quiet and relaxed home.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow