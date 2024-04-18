Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six young daredevils braved the scorching embers not once, but three times, during the recent event at Milngavie Guide Hall, in Oakburn Avenue.

The group included Lesley Lawrie and Katie Hamilton, from Milngavie, Kath Fleming, from Bearsden, and Sarina Robertson, Debbie McDonald and Catherine Marsh, from West Dunbartonshire.

Together, they raised £3400 for Catterburn Brownie House, which is owned by Girlguiding Dunbartonshire.

A further £740 was added to the tally thanks to family-fun activities on the night, which included tombolas, hot food, face painting, glitter tattoos and even blade throwing.

Sarina, who is the lead volunteer for adventure in the county, has played a key role in Catterburn’s fundraising campaign. When Allander Rotary invited charities to take part in the firewalk, she quickly assembled a team.

She said: “I’m really proud of each and every volunteer who signed up to take on this challenge. It took a lot of courage to go ahead with it.

“The training on the day from Firewalk Scotland was amazing. We had to break arrows with our necks, which really got us in the right mindset for walking over the fire.

“We pushed ourselves to the over our limits – all for Catterburn.”

The Brownie House, near Croftamie, is used by Bearsden and Milngavie Brownie units for holidays, but all bookings were brought to a halt in January 2023 after a flood destroyed the floor, roof and all the property’s contents.

Sarina added: “The money will help towards making improvements and getting the Brownie House back to a useable state.

“Thank you to Allander Rotary for inviting us to take part in the day and for letting us raise even more funds by offering activities, such as the tombolas, for everyone who came to watch us.

“I’d also like to thank Girlguiding Dunbartonshire volunteers who came on the day to man the stalls. Everyone is incredible and we really appreciate their support – this is what Girlguiding is all about.”

Anyone wishing to boost the fundraising tally even more can do so at www.justgiving.com/team/catterburn-champions.

Catterburn’s Brownie House may be out of bounds for now, but the campsite is still available for hire. For more information, visit https://www.girlguidingdunbartonshire.org.uk/catterburn-campsite/