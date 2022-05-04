Darth Vader appears at Glasgow shopping centre to raise funds for charity

Heads will certainly be turning when shoppers see Darth Vader and some of his cohorts strolling around the Braehead Centre today (Wednesday).

Although he’s from the Dark Side, Darth – escorted by a Stormtrooper along with a Biker Scout and TIE Pilot – will be doing good deeds by collecting donations for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Today is Star Wars Day (May the Fourth) and lots of fans are expected to turn up at the Braehead Centre to get a selfie with the Star Wars characters in return for a donation to the charity.

Darth and Co. – who are from the Imperial Scottish Garrison 501st Legion – will be in the upper mall, near the HMV store between 3pm and 6pm.

Braehead’s community development manager, Lydia Brown said: “This is a fabulous opportunity for Star Wars fans of all ages to meet and have their photo taken with such legendary characters from a galaxy far, far away.

Darth Vader and his pals hanging around the Braehead Centre.