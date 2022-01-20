David Dent: third generation to be awarded MBE

For his dad John, a Major who served with the Royal Scots, and his grandad George, who saw active service in World War Two and later carved out a farming career, also received an MBE.

It was a complete surprise when David was informed of the honour at the start of December. He was nominated for services to veterans, students and people with disabilities in Scotland.

However, the disabled war veteran who lives in Law was told that he had to keep news of his MBE a secret until after 10.30pm on Hogmanay – even from his wife Hayley and their three children Callum (26), Rachel (24) and Rebecca (20).

David said: “We had a couple of friends over on Hogmanay and I waited until just after 10.30pm to tell them the news.

"They were all delighted for me although my kids were teasing me about the lengths I’m going to collect letters after my name – I think I now have 21 of the 26 letters of the alphabet!

"They definitely keep me humble but they’re going to have to try to keep the family tradition going now, so I’ll get the last laugh!”

Having attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace a few years ago with the Not Forgotten Association, Hayley had one thing on her mind.

David joked: “She thought that was going to be her one and only time at the Palace. Now she’s saying she needs another dress!”

You often find that extraordinary people are also the most modest; that’s certainly the case with David.

Despite achieving so much in his 55 years, the former military captain from Law seemed somewhat surprised to be receiving the accolade alongside community champions who have battled to help others during the pandemic.

However, there is little doubt in surveying his long list of achievements that the award is richly deserved.

David was born in Jamaica but brought up near his dad’s barracks in Edinburgh.

Leaving school, he trained as a nurse at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh before joining the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, where he specialised in intensive care and military trauma.

That saw David working on the frontline in Bosnia and Northern Ireland where he suffered blast traumatic brain and shrapnel injuries, resulting in chronic severe disabling pain, mobility and neurological challenges and later becoming a wheelchair user.

David retired from the military in 2000 and moved with his family, firstly to Carluke and then to Law where they continue to live.

A business leader in sales, marketing and business development, he worked for MSD Ltd for 15 years. Six years ago, he joined clinical research organisation Par Exel International as a service director in the biotechnology division. The firm has been busy in the last two years, not least contributing to 225 Covid-19 studies.

However, it is for his service outside work that David has been awarded the MBE,

In his spare time, he is an advocate, ambassador and spokesperson for the charity Help for Heroes and a member of the Not Forgotten Association and Blesma, The Limbless Veteran Charity.

He competes nationally for Scottish and UK Athletics and is part of the Officials Team, for both able-bodied and Para athletics events – activelypromoting the inclusivity and visibility of para athletes and officials in national sport.

David has represented Great Britain at the Warrior and Invictus Games and was also part of a British Armed forces Team competing in Tel Aviv with the Israeli Defence Force veterans in 2019.

Last year, as a member of the Wounded Highlanders, he secured a world record in shot put at the Stirling Highland Games, having been instrumental with the group in making games more accessible for disabled competitors.

In addition, he shares his knowledge with students – both as an honorary professor at Stirling University, where he delivers lectures on business management and inclusion, and as Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Nottingham.

David was perhaps the only person who was truly surprised by his MBE.

He said: “You never think you deserve these things because there are lots of people out there doing great things.

"I’ve done a lot of little things that have had a positive impact – but it was just me doing my bit.

"You can’t complain about the state of this world if you’re not prepared to do something about it.”

The former military captain from Law worked on the frontline in Bosnia and with the bomb squad in Northern Ireland, where he suffered blast traumatic brain and shrapnel injuries.

While injuries sustained in service resulted in David using a wheelchair, he's not rested much since he retired from the military in 2000.

David is a member of the Wounded Highlanders, a group which has been instrumental in making games more accessible for disabled competitors.

David won a world record for the shot put at Stirling Highland Games.