David Tennant to host the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Royal Conservatoire alumnus David Tennant is the host for this year’s ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London

After graduating from the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow, David Tennant’s extensive career in film, television and radio has included Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Good Omens, Broadchurch, and Doctor Who. His critically acclaimed performances in theatre include Much Ado About Nothing, Richard II, Hamlet, and currently Macbeth.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “We are over the moon that David Tennant will be our host for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. He is deservedly beloved by British and international audiences, alike. His warmth, charm and mischievous wit will make it a must-watch show next month for our guests at the Royal Festival Hall and the millions of people watching at home.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards recognise exceptional films and the talented people who make them. More than 7500 of our BAFTA members – creatives from all corners of the British and global film industry – have been voting over the holidays and we will be publishing their chosen longlists later today. We hope it will inspire people to watch more films and encourage everyone to join in the conversation on who should win a BAFTA next month.”

David Tennant, said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life.”

The longlists for all 24 categories of the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024, including Best Film, Director, Cinematography, Casting, Documentary, Film Not in the English Language and more will be published today, 5 January at 12 midday GMT.

The nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will be announced via livestream by former EE Rising Star Award nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir on Thursday 18 January at 12 midday, from the arts charity’s headquarters.

The EE Rising Star nominations will be announced on Wednesday 10 January, during an event at the Savoy. It is the only BAFTA Film Award where the winner is selected by the British public. Voting is open from 10 January until midday 16 February 2024 at ee.co.uk/BAFTA.