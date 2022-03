The death of a 26-year-old man at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary is to be investigated.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner has been asked by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate the circumstances of the death of the man at the hospital earlier this month.

The 26-year-old, who is not named, died on March 22.

He was taken to the hospital from the public area of the Stewart Street police station.