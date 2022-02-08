Death of 52-year-old man in Springburn being treated as ‘unexplained’

Police are investigating after a 52-year-old man was found dead in Springburn.

Police Scotland is investigating the incident.

Police were called to the scene at Young Terrace this morning (Tuesday).

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are now trying to establish the circumstances of his death.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.50 am on Tuesday, 8 February 2022, police received a report of a man injured within a flat in Young Terrace, Springburn, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the death which police are treating as unexplained at this time.