Debut book gets a positive response

Glasgow writer William Brown’s debut book has received a very positive reception.

By Brian Yule
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:16 pm
Twice Last Night is available on Kindle and as a paperback

William penned “Twice Last Night” following his retiral from the civil service, it comprises 20 short stories with a link to the city.

These range from teenage tearaways reforming their lives to the effects of a family member being murdered, and even a heart-warming granny tale.

William said: “I started by writing poems for family and friends to celebrate birthdays, weddings and special occasions

"I am a member of U3A Creative Writing Group and been encouraged to write more fiction. The stories are a mixture of humorous, happy, sad and real life – all kitchen sink – no fantasy.

“The key element is positivity and how people emerge from difficult circumstances to improve their lives.

"The book has been well received, with a number of good reviews on Amazon and Goodreads, and I now hope to write a full length book.”

Twice Last Night is available from the likes of Amazon and Waterstones.

