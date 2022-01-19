Debut book gets a positive response

William penned “Twice Last Night” following his retiral from the civil service, it comprises 20 short stories with a link to the city.
These range from teenage tearaways reforming their lives to the effects of a family member being murdered, and even a heart-warming granny tale.
William said: “I started by writing poems for family and friends to celebrate birthdays, weddings and special occasions
"I am a member of U3A Creative Writing Group and been encouraged to write more fiction. The stories are a mixture of humorous, happy, sad and real life – all kitchen sink – no fantasy.
“The key element is positivity and how people emerge from difficult circumstances to improve their lives.
"The book has been well received, with a number of good reviews on Amazon and Goodreads, and I now hope to write a full length book.”
Twice Last Night is available from the likes of Amazon and Waterstones.