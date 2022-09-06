Decision on controversial Kelvinbridge flats plan to be made after site visit

Glasgow councillors will visit a site near the River Kelvin before deciding whether a controversial plan to build 49 flats can go ahead.

Queensberry Properties’ application for a residential development on Otago Lane, off Otago Street in the West End, was rejected in November last year.

More than 750 objections were received and the council ruled there would be a detrimental impact on the privacy, and daylight, of nearby properties. There were also concerns over the location of proposed refuse and recycling stores and “conflict between service vehicles and pedestrians.”

However, the developers have appealed against the decision and claim the scheme would bring a number of benefits, including regenerating a brownfield site, enhancing the “green corridor” along the banks of the Kelvin through tree planting and providing public access to the river.

Glasgow’s planning local review committee met today [Tuesday] to consider the appeal and councillors decided to visit the site before making a decision.

Councillor Ken Andrew, who was chairing the committee, said he believed it was “beholden on the committee to have a site visit and a hearing before we proceed to make a decision on this application.”

The developers currently have permission for four townhouses and 45 flats across three blocks on the site, which was renewed in February 2020. They have said this project “could be implemented at any time.”

Queensberry Properties believes the revised plans would prevent residents from having “views of the refuse stores” and has promised a new public realm would be created, with a viewing area over the river.

The firm also said more amenity space would be provided than in the 2020 application and pedestrian safety concerns could be addressed.

However, 753 objections were submitted to the council after the initial planning application and there have been 18 further representations to the appeal.

Councillor Martha Wardrop, Otago Lane Conservation Trust and Woodlands and Park Community Council have all opposed the scheme.

Issues raised by objectors include concerns over overdevelopment, the impact on wildlife and damage to the Kelvin corridor conservation area. They also fear the seven-storey buildings are too high and there will be a loss of daylight for neighbours.