Decision to be made on bid to partially demolish old Glasgow school and build houses

A decision on a former girls’ school will be made next week.

Plans were unveiled earlier this year to demolish part of the former Craigholme School, which shut its doors in 2019, and build housing.

Next week, councillors on Glasgow City Council’s planning applications committee will decide whether to approve the proposals.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report which will be presented to them by council officers concludes that the proposals are in accordance with the development plan.

Craigsholme School.

Under the proposals, the newer part of the former school would be knocked down. The older parts of the building would be retained and turned into houses, with new houses erected on the site of the demolished section.

Much of the modern infill between the three villas on St Andrews Drive would be demolished, as would part of the traditional extension to one of the buildings.

12 objections have been made against the plans, while one, from a local councillor, has also been made.

Craigholme, one of Scotland’s last private secondary schools for girls, merged with Kelvinside Academy in 2019.

The school had been relocated to the site in 1937 and was originally made up of three villas.