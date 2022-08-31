Developer behind plans for West End flats next to River Kelvin appealing rejection

The developer behind plans to build 49 flats beside the River Kelvin is appealing against the council’s decision to reject the project.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queensberry Properties’ bid to create a residential development on Otago Lane, just off Otago Street in the West End, received over 750 objections and was refused in November last year.

Reasons for the ruling included the expected detrimental impact on daylight and privacy of nearby properties, the location of proposed refuse and recycling stores and “conflict between service vehicles and pedestrians”.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is currently permission for four townhouses and 45 flats across three blocks, renewed in February 2020, which the developers have said “could be implemented at any time”.

The plans for the Otago Lane flats.

Queensberry Properties has said the proposed development will offer a raft of benefits, including regenerating a brownfield site, enhancing the “green corridor” along the banks of the Kelvin through tree planting and providing public access to the river.

The firm also said the revised plans would prevent residents from having “views of the refuse stores” and a new public realm would be created, with a viewing area over the river.

“This will activate the river’s edge and offer the potential for the commercial premises in the lane to create outdoor seating opportunities for visitors,” it added.

More amenity space would be provided than in the 2020 permission and existing pedestrian safety concerns could be addressed, Queensberry Properties has said, adding the suggested benefits would not be delivered if planning permission is not granted.

In total 753 letters of objection to the initial planning application were submitted to the council, including from Cllr Martha Wardrop, Hillhead Community Council, Woodlands and Park Community Council, Otago Lane Conservation Trust and Otago Lane Community Association.

And now there have been 18 further representations to the notice of review, with Cllr Wardrop, the conservation trust and Woodlands and Park Community Council all objecting to the appeal.

Issues raised include damage to the Kelvin corridor conservation area and natural environment, the impact on wildlife and concerns about over-development. They have also argued the seven-storey buildings are too high, claimed there will be a loss of daylight for neighbours and said parking problems would be created.

Objectors said significant issues remain over the arrangements for refuse collection and the applicant “appears to threaten that if this review is not approved a worse development would be built”.