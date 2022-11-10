A brownfield site is set to be developed.

Property developer Summix Capital has announced the purchase of a brownfield site in Glasgow from XLB.

The prime brownfield site includes a current office building at 2 Central Quay, as well as a neighbouring 4.43-acre development site.

The development site, located between the city centre and the West End, is immediately adjacent to Finnieston, one of Glasgow’s fastest-growing districts, and will serve to regenerate the brownfield site.

The 79,327 sq. ft. office building is arranged over a ground and three upper floors and covers around 2 acres. NHS Education for Scotland currently occupy part of the building, so there is potential for other occupiers.

The site at Central Quay.

Summix Capital has revealed plans to deliver a development that includes private for-sale residential dwellings with family housing; affordable flexible office space; and purpose-built student accommodation, with the provision of commercial space on the ground floor.

The site, in conjunction with land to the south, benefits from planning permission in principle for a mixed-use development obtained in 2018 by XLB. This includes offices, residential, hotel, and associated ground floor commercial uses with access, parking, landscaping and associated works.

The southern parcel of land was sold separately by XLB to Platform in 2018, who are currently constructing 498 build-to-rent (BTR) apartments. The building recently marked its topping out and comprises four blocks, one of which, at 20 storeys, is one of Glasgow’s tallest buildings.

Stuart Black from Summix commented: “This is a great opportunity to redevelop a prominent site at Central Quay, one of the last major pieces of brownfield land in the city.

“It provides us with the opportunity to progress our proposals for an exciting mixed-use development, delivering homes, employment and investment into Glasgow.

“Central Quay is excellently located, being immediately adjacent to Finnieston, one of Glasgow’s fastest growing neighbourhoods and is prominently positioned at the gateway to the city centre. We look forward to engaging with the community on our proposals for this in due course.”

Commenting on the site purchase Will Scarlett said: “We are delighted to have acted as agents for Summix in the purchase of what is one of the most exciting development prospects in Glasgow.

