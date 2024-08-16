Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A few years ago Milngavie Community Development Trust (MCDT) asked people what they would like to see improved in the town.

One of the most popular ideas was for work to be done to make the pond at the Community Education Centre a more attractive place to visit. A man-made pond, locals suggested it could be made to look more natural and the facilities improved.

After seven years of planning and fundraising the last element of the pond’s refurbishment will be completed in the autumn with the installation of a new larger and permanent nesting island.

Working in collaboration with East Dunbartonshire Council Streetscene Department and other voluntary organisations, a new small temporary island to replace the old one was installed and wildfowl have been using it. Soon the swans will also have a much more comfortable and safe home.

Further ambitious plans to make the pond edge look more natural were completed by award-winning water features specialist Watergems.

The town’s Development Trust raised £20,000 for the work – with successful bids to the National Lottery Community Fund, EDC Community Fund, Milngavie in Bloom and Milngavie Community Council, as well as private Trust funds).

Fiona Crosbie, an MCDT director, said: “We are so proud that all our efforts to raise funds have produced an attractive environment for locals to pause and admire.”

The unsightly and uncomfortable concrete benches were removed and replaced with carved wooden benches. A rose bed and a heather bed have also been planted.

Ruth Blakey, another director, added: “It is important that we not only plant flowers but that we maintain the gardens and plant other colourful flowers.”

The process has been a satisfying experience for Trust members, much appreciated by the local community. While it can seem difficult for ordinary people to make positive change in the community, the work of the Trust and other volunteer-led groups in Milngavie shows that, with a collaborative approach, great things can happen.

To find out more and get involved, email [email protected].