By Clare Grant

Elizabeth and John Baird, who live in Elvan Court, first met back in 1958 at their work.

Anderson Boyes in Flemington was the place where Elizabeth, nee Aitken, who worked there as a tracer, first clapped eyes on Wishaw man John, who was a draughtsman. In fact, the work connection was to prove crucial as their first date was a staff outing to the Edinburgh Tattoo and they got engaged at a staff dance!

They were wed at the at the EU Congregational Church on Brandon Street, Motherwell, on March 23 1962. Best Man Robbie Morrison and Maid of Honour Jean Aitken, who is Elizabeth’s sister, will celebrate the anniversary at a family-get together.

Family life has brought John (83) and Elizabeth (79) two children, firstly Motherwell-based Mark, who is married to Carol. The pair have one son Max, but he is not the Baird’s only grandchild as London-based daughter Pamela and her husband Mark have two children, Brooke (16) and Mac (14).

The couple are members of the Elim church and John is a big Motherwell FC Fan. Elizabeth is a big fan of crocheting and often makes blankets and teddies to support good causes, and likes a spot of gardening too.