Happy couple on their wedding day, August 3, 1963.

The couple, who have called Clydesdale their home since 1970, were both born and brought up in Fife – Jim in Dairsie and Irene in Largoward.

Their paths met at Jim’s cousin Tom's wedding in Largoward Village Hall; four years later, the couple returned to the same venue on August 3, 1963, for their own wedding day.

Initially, they set up home in Guardbridge where Jim worked in the local paper mill and Irene at the wool shop in St Andrews.

Jim and Irene Pryde from Lanark will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday).

They later moved to Bridge of Earn when Jim started working in a local poultry unit and in 1970 they moved to this area, Jim taking up a job at Whitelees Poultry Farm where the couple also lived for the following 33 years.

That’s where they brought up their three children – Tommy (57), Linda (55) and Julie (50). In 2007, when Jim retired, the couple moved to Stuart Drive in Lanark where they have been happy ever since.

It's been a celebratory year for the Prydes, with Julie’s 50th birthday earlier this year and Irene set to toast her 80th birthday next month.

However, they have the small matter of toasting their 60th wedding anniversary first, which they plan to do by enjoying a Chinese tonight! The family have also organised a meal at the Inn on the Loch to further celebrate the big day.

Jim and Irene have enjoyed many a bus trip over the years, visiting the likes of Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Wight, Isle of Man and, of course, Blackpoool on many occasions.

As for the secret to their many years of wedded bliss, Jim was very honest in his reply!

The 81-year-old said: “I reckon anyone that tells you they’ve never had an argument is telling you lies. It’s sorting them out – that’s the secret! I sometimes find if I just stay quiet it helps too!!”

Very much still happy together, the couple are never happier than when spending time with their children and five grandchildren.