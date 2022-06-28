Dirty Glasgow streets to be deep cleaned

Glasgow’s most messy streets are to be blitzed with special deep cleans for “problem” areas.

Among the first to undergo cleansing ‘weeks of actions’ will be Greater Govan, Blairdardie, Ruchazie and parts of the city centre.

In the following months there is to be weeks of action in Craigend, Hillhead, Anderston, Yorkhill, Govan Central and Cranhill.

A council official confirmed the deep cleans will start over the summer in upcoming weeks.

Revealing more about the clean-ups after a question at full council on Thursday, SNP Councillor Ruairi Kelly said: “Teams will be involved in the scraping and clearing of weeds, removal of trapped litter, flytipping, flyposting along with a general tidy up of the street scene.”

The weeks of actions will eventually cover the entire city according to Councillor Kelly.

He said: “The number of streets included in each week of action will be dependent on the needs of each area.”

Council operations and neighbourhood teams identified locations needing a tidy-up based on complaints among other reasons.

The convenor for neighbourhood services and assets added: “Visual audits will be undertaken the week before and afterwards to evaluate the success of these.”

He pointed out the deep cleans are additional actions on top of cleansing services that teams already provide.

The comments followed a question from SNP Councillor Anne McTaggart asking for an update on the Clean Glasgow campaign and action on environmental crime.

Councillor Kelly said: “Tackling these issues not only enhances the appearance of local communities but improves perception of safety, promotes pride in local areas and can nurture a sense of community.”