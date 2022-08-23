Dog Day delight for New Lanark

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog stalls drew plenty of attention.

Some less cute creatures got in on the act too as the dinosaurs which have been part of ‘Jurassic Lanark’ also made an appearance at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Dogs Day Out event which ran last weekend (August 13 and 14), coincided with the final days of the dinosaur trail, which has been running throughout the summer holidays and has been a roaring success.

Commenting on the event, Clare Healy, textile and retail t rading manager of New Lanark, said: “Our Dog’s Day Out event was a huge success and it was lovely to see so many kids, dogs and families on site enjoying the last weekend of the school holidays and the dinosaurs. T hank you to everyone who attended and participated.”

Crowds flock round the roaring dinosaur.