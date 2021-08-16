Glasgow dog-lovers are being urged to take the lead and raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Claire Curran and her dog Comet, the outgoing ‘ambassadog’ for the charity.

What: The charity has announced that PAW Walk is back for the second year. Entry to the walk will include a doggie bag filled with goodies. £10 entry will include a branded pet bandana fit for the cover of Vanity Fur, plus a Beatson T Shirt for the humans. Excitingly, your pooch could become the furry face of the Beatson, as the charity will also be on the lookout for their next official Beatson ‘ambassadog’, who will take over from Comet who won last year’s competition.

Share your pics: With branded bandanas and a new ‘ambassadog’ to be crowned, it is hoped the pup-arazzi will be out in force to capture the occasion, so the Beatson would love to be tagged in your pictures on the day. The charity will share the most rebarkable pics and tag those who have helped raise funds by getting involved.

Excited to be back: Charlene Low, corporate partnership fundraiser, said: “Daily walks with my Beagle, Ditsy, has been hugely beneficial for me during lockdown and I know many of our patients feel the same especially during treatment. We are all thrilled with our new dog tartan items so we think the Paw Walk is the perfect event and will be very popular raising much needed funds for our charity. Our supporters go above and beyond for us – can’t wait to see the photos of them out and about in yellow.”