Do you want to adopt a dog?

Dogs Trust Glasgow: 36 cute dogs - including new arrivals Daphne and Maisie - need a new home

Big boy Eric, shy Sylvie, and handsome chap Jeeves are among the new arrivals at Dogs Trust Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 1:41 pm

There are currently 36 dogs waiting to be adopted from the Uddingston-based rehoming centre, including five new arrivals.

1. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

2. Captain

Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

3. Cashew

Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Cashew likes his own company and his own space, meaning he needs to be the only pet in the house.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

4. Casper

Male - Patterdale Terrier - aged 8 and over. Casper is 10 but young at heart. He needs a quiet and relaxed home.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

