Little Ivan needs a new home.

Dogs Trust Glasgow: 37 dogs - including tiny Ivan - need a new home

Tiny Ivan, a sweetheart who has lived a sheltered life, is among the new arrivals at Dogs Trust Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 11:34 am

Since out last update, five new dogs have arrived at the dog shelter, being cared for and waiting for people to take them home.

1. Arthur

Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Arthur is an independent, older gent who needs space to relax. He must be the only pet in the home and needs hands-off owners.

2. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

3. Captain

Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.

4. Cashew

Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Cashew likes his own company and his own space, meaning he needs to be the only pet in the house.

