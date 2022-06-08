You can adopt a dog from Dogs Trust Glasgow.

Dogs Trust Glasgow: 40 beautiful dogs - including tiny Shih Tzu sisters Fancy and French - looking for new home

Two tiny sisters, Fancy and French, are among the new arrivals at Dogs Trust Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 11:25 am

40 adorable dogs are now waiting at Dogs Trust Glasgow for someone to come in and give them a new home.

To see the dogs and find out how to adopt, visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.

1. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

2. Captain

Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

3. Cashew

Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Cashew likes his own company and his own space, meaning he needs to be the only pet in the house.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

4. Casper

Male - Patterdale Terrier - aged 8 and over. Casper is 10 but young at heart. He needs a quiet and relaxed home.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

