There are lots of dogs up for adoption.

Dogs Trust Glasgow: Little lady Bebe and sweetheart Nelly among new arrivals needing new home

Bouncy, big lad Toast, young Huskie Blue, and cuddly lady Rubble are among the new arrivals at Dogs Trust Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 10:20 am

There are dozens of pooches at Dogs Trust Glasgow who are waiting to be adopted and taken to their new home.

1. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

2. Mary

American Bulldog - female - aged 5-7. Mary is super friendly and needs lots of attention.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

3. Buzz

Male - Bulldog - aged 1-2. Buzz is a big boy who needs an owner who can take him out on walks.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

4. Captain

Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

