Dogs Trust Glasgow: Little lady Bebe and sweetheart Nelly among new arrivals needing new home

There are dozens of pooches at Dogs Trust Glasgow who are waiting to be adopted and taken to their new home.
1. Billy
Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
2. Mary
American Bulldog - female - aged 5-7. Mary is super friendly and needs lots of attention.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
3. Buzz
Male - Bulldog - aged 1-2. Buzz is a big boy who needs an owner who can take him out on walks.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
4. Captain
Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow