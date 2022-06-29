There are dozens of dogs up for adoption.

Dogs Trust Glasgow: Romanian rescue Monty and 'switched on' Star among 32 dogs needing new home

Handsome Ted and gorgeous Harper are among the new arrivals at Dogs Trust Glasgow.

There are now 32 dogs are the rehoming centre who are hoping for a new owner.

To find out more, visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.

1. Bebe

English bulldog - aged 2-5 - female. Bebe will need quiet areas while she gets used to her new owners. She could live with similar dogs.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

2. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

3. Blue

Siberian husky - aged 6-12 months - male. Blue has spent much of his young life in kennels and needs an owner who can train him up.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

4. Captain

Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

