Dogs Trust Glasgow: Romanian rescue Monty and 'switched on' Star among 32 dogs needing new home

There are now 32 dogs are the rehoming centre who are hoping for a new owner.
1. Bebe
English bulldog - aged 2-5 - female. Bebe will need quiet areas while she gets used to her new owners. She could live with similar dogs.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
2. Billy
Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
3. Blue
Siberian husky - aged 6-12 months - male. Blue has spent much of his young life in kennels and needs an owner who can train him up.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
4. Captain
Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow