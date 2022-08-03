There are lots of dogs to adopt at Dogs Trust Glasgow.

Dogs Trust Glasgow: sassy Chip among 11 new arrivals looking for new home

Sassy Chip, sweet Lubo, and gentle Moe are among the new arrivals at Dogs Trust Glasgow.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 9:06 am

There are dozens of dogs at the rehoming centre who are waiting for a new owner to take them home.

1. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

2. Captain

Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

3. Casper

Male - Patterdale Terrier - aged 8 and over. Casper is 10 but young at heart. He needs a quiet and relaxed home.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

4. Clay

Lurcher - aged 1-2 - male. Clay has had ups and downs and needs a committed owner who will train him up.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

