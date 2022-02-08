Dogs Trust Glasgow: These 30 adorable dogs need a new home

Dogs Trust Glasgow staff take care of dogs and try to find them a happy home to spend the rest of their lives.
If you are considering getting a dog, take a look through our gallery or visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.
1. Billy
Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
2. Cashew
Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Cashew likes his own company and his own space, meaning he needs to be the only pet in the house.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
3. Casper
Male - Patterdale Terrier - aged 8 and over. Casper is 10 but young at heart. He needs a quiet and relaxed home.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
4. Daisy
Female - Staffordshire Cross - aged 5-7. Daisy is full of energy and needs an active owner. She needs to be kept on a lead in public. She has previously chased a cat (the reason for the one eye).
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow