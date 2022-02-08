Do you want to adopt a dog?

Dogs Trust Glasgow: These 30 adorable dogs need a new home

Thirty pooches are currently at Dogs Trust Glasgow, waiting for someone to give them a new home.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:28 pm

Dogs Trust Glasgow staff take care of dogs and try to find them a happy home to spend the rest of their lives.

If you are considering getting a dog, take a look through our gallery or visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.

1. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

2. Cashew

Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Cashew likes his own company and his own space, meaning he needs to be the only pet in the house.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

3. Casper

Male - Patterdale Terrier - aged 8 and over. Casper is 10 but young at heart. He needs a quiet and relaxed home.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

4. Daisy

Female - Staffordshire Cross - aged 5-7. Daisy is full of energy and needs an active owner. She needs to be kept on a lead in public. She has previously chased a cat (the reason for the one eye).

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

