Dogs Trust Glasgow: These 41 cute dogs - including adorable strays Noah and Prince - need a new home

There have been five new additions at the Dogs Trust Glasgow home since our last update two weeks ago.
There are now 41 cute pooches who are waiting for someone to give them a home.
1. Arthur
Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Arthur is an independent, older gent who needs space to relax. He must be the only pet in the home and needs hands-off owners.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
2. Bear
Rottweiler - aged 1 to 2 - male. Bear is a lovely boy but needs some help socialising with other dogs. He's also spent a lot of time in the garden so needs to acclimatise to indoor living.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
3. Billy
Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow
4. Buzz
Male - Bulldog - aged 1-2. Buzz is a big boy who needs an owner who can take him out on walks.
Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow