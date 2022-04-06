Just four of the new arrivals at Dogs Trust Glasgow in the last 2 weeks.

Dogs Trust Glasgow: These 41 cute dogs - including adorable strays Noah and Prince - need a new home

Adorable stray Noah, friendly Gracie, and excitable Luna, are among the dogs needing a new home.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:12 am

There have been five new additions at the Dogs Trust Glasgow home since our last update two weeks ago.

There are now 41 cute pooches who are waiting for someone to give them a home.

To find out more, visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.

1. Arthur

Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Arthur is an independent, older gent who needs space to relax. He must be the only pet in the home and needs hands-off owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

2. Bear

Rottweiler - aged 1 to 2 - male. Bear is a lovely boy but needs some help socialising with other dogs. He's also spent a lot of time in the garden so needs to acclimatise to indoor living.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

3. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

4. Buzz

Male - Bulldog - aged 1-2. Buzz is a big boy who needs an owner who can take him out on walks.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

