Dogs Trust Glasgow: These 41 cute dogs - including new arrivals Milo and Paco - need a new home

Dogs Trust Glasgow has a range of dogs available for adoption – old dogs, young pups, quiet pooches who can be trusted with kids, excitable doggos who will bounce around the home.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:53 pm

All of them, however, have one thing in common – they are looking for a new home.

The good news is that kind-hearted Glaswegians do come forward and adopt these dogs. Since our last update, best friends Lilly and Peanut have been given a new home.

If you want to find out more or adopt one of the dogs below, visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.

1. Arthur

Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Arthur is an independent, older gent who needs space to relax. He must be the only pet in the home and needs hands-off owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

2. Billy

Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

3. Captain

Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

4. Cashew

Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Cashew likes his own company and his own space, meaning he needs to be the only pet in the house.

Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow

