Dogs Trust Glasgow: These 41 cute dogs - including new arrivals Milo and Paco - need a new home

Do you want to adopt one of these dogs?

All of them, however, have one thing in common – they are looking for a new home.

The good news is that kind-hearted Glaswegians do come forward and adopt these dogs. Since our last update, best friends Lilly and Peanut have been given a new home.

If you want to find out more or adopt one of the dogs below, visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website.

1 . Arthur Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Arthur is an independent, older gent who needs space to relax. He must be the only pet in the home and needs hands-off owners. Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow Photo Sales

2 . Billy Male - Terrier Cross - aged 5-7. Billy hasn't had the best start to life and needs a loving and understanding owner. He has bitten before and so needs a muzzle. Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow Photo Sales

3 . Captain Staffordshire Cross - male - aged 8 and over. Captain has returned to care after a short time away. He needs a quiet home with experienced owners. Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow Photo Sales

4 . Cashew Male - Jack Russell Terrier - aged 8 and over. Cashew likes his own company and his own space, meaning he needs to be the only pet in the house. Photo: Dogs Trust Glasgow Photo Sales