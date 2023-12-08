Dolphinton residents claim they have the saddest Christmas tree in the country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People were stunned when a tree appeared outside the boarded-up village hall that was shut down earlier this year due to council budget cuts.

Posters on a Facebook community page branded it a "slap in the face". One wrote: “Boarded up hall, growing weeds – looks awesome.”

Another angry villager said: “We can't have a village hall any more but we can have a Christmas tree outside the derelict-looking building that is being left to rot. Happy Christmas from South Lanarkshire Council. Great use of council tax and fantastic joined-up thinking!”

The tree's not so bad but its location has left the community feeling a bit flat.

Another suggested painting a Christmas scene on a boarded-up window behind the tree to lift the gloom.

Councillor Ian McAllan, a member of the council's opposition SNP group, said several village halls had been closed “with little consultation”.

He admitted: “It looks brutal having a Christmas tree in front of those boarded-up windows but dialogue continues and hopefully something can be done about the building.”

Conservative councillor Alex Allison hopes the hall will re-open through a community buyout or lease.

He said: “I had hoped we would be able to find a solution that would allow us to keep the hall open in the meantime, but we've been unable to do so.

“If it's to continue as a hall there will have to be an asset transfer by either lease or purchase. It will be up to the local community to decide if they want to engage with that process.”

Responding to criticism, a council spokesman said: “This has always been the location for the Christmas tree in Dolphinton. It is one of 56 we currently provide each year for villages and towns.

“If we receive a request to relocate it, we will consider any alternative sites for future provision.”

Kay Morrison, chief executive of South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture, added: “Increased pressure on our budget has led to some tough choices being made.