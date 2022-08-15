Doors Open Day festival is back in East Dunbartonshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fort Theatre, Bishopbriggs

The event, which takes place on Saturday 10 September, allows free access to lots of venues as well as sites of historic, cultural, archaeological and community interest, which are not usually open to the public.

New to the programme this year is Clober Farm in Milngavie. Gifted toSpinal Injuries Scotland in 2007, the splendid holiday accommodation and garden was officially opened by HRH The Princess Royal in 2012.

The renovated house and beautiful gardens are fully accessible and are a perfect place to spend an afternoon.Or why not take this opportunity to follow in the footsteps of entertainers such as Billy Connolly and Peter Capaldi and tread the boards at the Fort Theatre.

You can also do a spot of ghost hunting, if you dare, for the resident spirit which is believed to roam the upper floor of the Bishopbriggs theatre which is home to the Antonine Theatre Group.

History buffs won’t want to miss the Guided Heritage Walk of 15 of the most historically significant buildings in Kirkintilloch. Led by the Kirkintilloch and District Society of Antiquaries, the guided tour leaves from William Patrick Library at 2pm.

Another highlight for heritage lovers is the Buildings History Archives Open Day, also at William Patrick Library, where you can enjoy a display of local studies materials and also get advice on how to research the history of your home.

No journey through the area’s history would be complete without a mention of Kirkintilloch’s famous Lion Foundry where iconic red telephone boxes were made.

Now you can take a peek behind the scenes of the Foundry Collection store at Donaldson Crescent, Kirkintilloch and see, up close, some of the items associated with this world famous works.

Jim Neill, Chair of EDLC Trust, said: "After two years’ absence, we are delighted to see the return of Doors Open Day. It’s a chance for people to see behind the scenes where there isn’t usually public access."

"There is something here for everyone to enjoy. In addition to all the wonderful heritage and buildings event, this year’s programme includes the 50th Anniversary Annual Art Show at Auld Kirk Museum which is a highlight of the arts calendar in East Dunbartonshire.”

Doors Open Day is Scotland’s largest free annual celebration of heritage and built environment. It is coordinated nationally by the Scottish Civic Trust and runs throughout September as part of European Heritage Days and Scottish Archaeology month, supported by Historic Environment Scotland.