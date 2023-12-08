Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You’re the Voice will bring together up to 100 under-25s from across the area to work with industry professionals in the recording, filmmaking, artwork – and commercial release – of one song, following the award of a £10,000 grant.

Co-ordinated by Douglas Universal Connections and built around the John Farnham track which gives the project its name, participants will be able to choose which aspects of the project they prefer to focus on. Those successfully completing the project will also earn a Youth Achievement Award.

The group’s version of the song will be recorded by Deep Storm Productions and led by an experienced session musician. An accompanying video will also be story-boarded, shot and produced, under guidance from the Scottish Youth Film Foundation. Those creating the artwork for the release will work under the guidance of professional photographer Neil Smith.

Each of these partners has boosted the South Lanarkshire Council REF’s Small Grant Scheme award by offering their skills and time for free.

Councillor Robert Brown, community and enterprise resources committee chairman, said: “The council is delighted to support the You’re the Voice project. I am really pleased to see Renewable Energy funds, being used in such a creative and dynamic way.

“Every young person who takes part in the project will benefit from professional support and practical resources usually only available to those in the entertainment industry. What an opportunity and inspiration for these young people to discover a new hobby, or to start on the path towards a career.”

Anyone aged 25 and under living in Clydesdale who is interested in taking part should get in touch with Douglas Universal Connections.

John Farnham's 1986 track was a global hit for the Australian singer.