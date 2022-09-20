Dozens of new homes to be built in Govan, after land sold

Dozens of new homes are set to be built in Govan.

More than 40 homes are to be built in Govan after commercial property and investment company LCP sold land at one of its most prominent locations to a construction company.

LCP, which owns and manages Govan Cross Shopping Centre, has sold 0.265ha of surplus land to construction and manufacturing group CCG (Scotland), which is to deliver a new development of 46 highly energy-efficient homes.

Located on the corner of Golspie Street and Langlands Road, a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats will be completed over two blocks. The development will also include landscaping and car parking.

The plans for the homes in Govan.

Roddy Proudfoot, director and head of Scotland at LCP, said: "Govan Cross Shopping Centre continues to be a valuable amenity for the local community. The centre has proudly served Govan for many years, however, the vacant land at Langlands Road was surplus to our requirements and we felt it could be better-utilised to serve wider community needs. The need for new homes is significant in areas like this at present and the new development will help to meet that requirement.

“We believe the sale of this land will leave a lasting legacy in the regeneration of the area whilst also helping to boost footfall in the town centre. We are pleased that CCG, a recognised, local contractor, is taking forward the scheme.”

CCG director Calum Murray added: “Govan is an area of Glasgow that is well known to CCG. We have successfully completed over 120 affordable homes in the last two years, most recently regenerating the former Drumoyne Primary School, whilst works continue to progress at the Water Row Masterplan in the town centre with a further 92 homes being delivered alongside £50,000 of localised investment.