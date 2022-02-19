Dr Smellie's contribution to midwifery

Dr Smellie’s work was opposed by traditional midwives who resented the new role of male doctors in delivering babies, but eventually they were compelled to recognise its importance.

William Smellie was born in Lesmahagow on February 5, 1696, to Sara Kennedy and Archibald Smellie, a prominent merchant.

Support from his family enabled William to start up a pharmacy in Lanark in 1720 but this business was not particularly profitable.

After he married Euphemia Borland in 1728, he secured the necessary finance to become a member of the Faculty of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow in 1733 but it was his visit to Paris which changed his life.

The Chamberlen family had for several generations employed obstetrical forceps but they were secretive about their use. Forceps were used in Roman times but fell out of use until their reappearance with the Chamberlens.

Dr Smellie made considerable improvements to the design of the forceps. Unlike the Chamberlen family, he wanted everyone to benefit so, as soon as he returned to London, he started giving lectures about safer delivery procedures.

To give doctors and midwives a better idea of their effectiveness, he gave practical demonstrations – enabling more of a hands-on experience. One of the people to benefit was Dr William Hunter, who became the personal physician to George III’s wife Queen Charlotte. Dr Hunter’s brother John was a great collector and his collection formed the basis of the Hunterian Museum.

Dr Smellie’s work was opposed by traditional midwives but eventually they were compelled to recognise the importance of his work. He later also published several well illustrated books.

Dr Smellie came back to Lanark from London in 1759; here he decided to build a new house, that we call Smyllum but it was known as Smellom Hall, where he died in 1763, aged 66.

His name lived on when the old Lockhart Hospital was renamed the William Smellie Maternity Hospital in 1955. It closed in 1992 and moved to Law which, in turn, closed in 2001.