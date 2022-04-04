Dream come true for Lenzie cancer survivor

Lenzie woman Roisin McCarney’s song 'My Happy Ending' has been snapped up by German record label Boy’s Deep and was released on Friday, March 25.

Roisin, who also completed her treatment for skin cancer last week said: “The timing couldn't have worked out better. It literally is my happy ending to this chapter of my life.”

The young Lenzie woman was diagnosed with skin cancer in December 2020.

Roisin had surgery to have skin and lymph nodes removed as the cancer had already spread.

She said: “Because it had started to spread, the best option for me was to undergo one year of cancer treatment via tablets.

"I struggled with this a lot as my body just wouldn’t accept the treatment. I had a few hospital stays, there were four attempts at lowering the dosage, lots of fevers and generally feeling down.”

Throughout this challenging time, music proved to be a saviour for Roisin.

She said: “I wrote the song ‘My Happy Ending’ – it’s happy, empowering and about love.

"I was trying to be grateful for the love I have in my life and that’s exactly what manifested.

"Fast forward six months on and the song has been signed by Boys Deep - a German record label and to Universal Publishing.

"I finished my cancer treatment on the 19th of March and my song came out on the 25th of March.

"It's literally My happy Ending to this chapter in my life. And the timing couldn't have worked out better- and generally a pure coincidence.”

Roisin added: “I believe everything happens for reasons and although its been a hard year, it has given me the break in my life to focus on what I truly want to do.