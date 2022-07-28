Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number is 1% lower than 2020 which makes it the first year since 2013 in which drug misuse deaths have not increased.

In 2020, 1,339 died from a drug overdose – the highest rate in Europe. However, 2021 is the second highest annual total on record.

The statistics will leave Scotland’s drug-related deaths at three and a half times the rate of anywhere else in Europe.

Dundee City had the highest age-standardised drug misuse death rate of all local authority areas (45.2 per 100,000 population for the 5-year period 2017-2021), followed by Glasgow City (44.4) and Inverclyde (35.7).

The report found people in Scotland's most deprived areas are now over fifteen times more likely than those in the least deprived areas to die from drugs.

Of those who died from the misuse of drugs, 65% were aged between 35 and 54 years old and more than two thirds (70%) were men.

Nicola Sturgeon said the situation with drug deaths in Scotland remains “unacceptable”, and the Scottish Government will continue at pace to address the emergency.

A national mission was announced in January 2021 to tackle rising drug deaths in Scotland with additional funding of £250 million over the course of this Parliament.

Males were 2.4 times as likely to have a drug misuse death as females in 2021 (35.8 deaths per 100,000 population compared to 14.7).

However, over time this gap has decreased – in the early 2000s males were more than 4 times as likely to die from drug misuse as females.

In 2021, there were 397 drug misuse deaths of females, an increase of 31 from 2020 meanwhile there were 933 drug misuse deaths of males, a decrease of 40 from 2020.

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance said: “I am concerned about the rise in deaths among women and will look to expand on current steps we are taking including the provision of two Mother and Child Residential Recovery Houses which will enable women to receive support while staying with their children.

“Despite regional differences, we are focused on a national mission and I’ll continue to use all the powers at my disposal, including holding local leaders to account in implementing the MAT standards, to drive improvements across Scotland.

“We are already implementing many of the recommendations from The Drug Deaths Taskforce, which issued its final recommendations last week, and I will report back on further actions to Parliament.”

The first year of the national mission has seen the introduction of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Standards, the expansion of residential rehabilitation provision, the setting of a new treatment target, increased funding to community and grass-roots organisations and the laying of ground work for innovation such as Safer Drug Consumption Facilities.

Last week, the Drug Deaths Taskforce published its final report after three years of work examining how to deal with Scotland’s drug death crisis.

Aimed at tackling the nation’s drug-related deaths, which is the highest rate in Europe, the report states the approach to drugs should move away from punishment towards care.

The taskforce’s chairman, former chief constable David Strang, said the report was a “message of hope”, adding: “Addiction is not a crime. You can’t punish people out of addiction.”

The report makes 20 recommendations and calls for 139 specific actions to be taken by the Scottish and UK governments, as well as other organisations.

It recommends fully implementing new Medical Assisted Treatment (MAT) standards - relating to opioid replacement drugs like methadone – across Scotland within two years, developing an extensive naloxone network and creating better outreach after non-fatal overdoses.

Work on the first consumption rooms should begin soon, Mr Strang said, calling for an action plan from the Scottish Government within six months.

The Scottish Conservatives are demanding Nicola Sturgeon “gets serious” about tackling Scotland’s “national emergency” by backing leader Douglas Ross’s landmark Right to Recovery Bill.

The bill would enshrine in law the right of everyone with an addiction problem to receive the potentially life-saving treatment they need. The bill goes before the Scottish Parliament later this year.

The SNP have said they will give Right to Recovery a fair hearing, however, Douglas Ross says they must stop dithering and back the legislation.

Ross said: “The enormity of this national emergency is laid bare in this heart-breaking toll of fatalities.

“These figures are a badge of shame for Nicola Sturgeon, who has presided over a huge escalation in Scotland’s drug-deaths epidemic during her time in office.

“But, amid the statistics, we must never forget that every individual who has died has left behind grieving friends and families.

“Scotland’s drug-deaths rate is not merely worse than that of any other European nation, it’s so off-the-scale bad, so uniquely awful, that the SNP Government have to accept their current approach isn’t working.

“It was a shameful admission by Nicola Sturgeon that she took her eye off the ball with drugs deaths. Now she and the SNP need to get behind Right to Recovery.

“The bill addresses one of the biggest obstacles those with addiction issues face in turning their lives around – namely accessing treatment programmes, including residential rehab.

“If the SNP stop dithering, and support this bill, we can begin to take much-needed action now.”

Paul Sweeney, the Labour MSP who launched consultation of a bill in May to establish Overdose Prevention Centres (OPCs), said the Scottish Government, as a “bare minimum” should “urgently announce” a rollout of OPCs to reach the most vulnerable.Mr Sweeney said: “I have a ready made Bill proposal that can be adopted by government instantly and implemented within a matter of months if they have the will to do so.

"It's also abundantly clear that the Drug Death Taskforce has failed. We were told to judge it after three years and drug deaths are still astronomically high in comparison to every other European country including the rest of the U.K. If we are to get a grip of this, we need an independent oversight body that will scrutinise without fear or favour."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has demanded specialist drug and alcohol commissions and for the Scottish Government to call in the expertise of the World Health Organisation.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “We urgently need specialist drug and alcohol commissions similar to what happens in Portugal, to end the destructive use of imprisonment for people misusing drugs, and to make safe consumption spaces available across the country. Ministers should also ask the WHO to send experts in drug mortality to help mobilise against this particularly Scottish epidemic.”

Peter Krykant, campaigner and Cranstoun project lead, said recommendations in the newly published Scottish Drug Death Taskforce report could have been implemented "years ago” as he stressed the voices of people going through drug addiction must be at the centre of policy design and delivery.

In 93% of all drug misuse deaths, more than one drug was found to be present in the body, and the type of drugs that are implicated in deaths has been changing. In 2015 there were 191 deaths involving benzodiazepines, last year there were 918, near five times as many. This increase has mostly been driven by street benzodiazepines rather than those which are prescribed.

Of all drug misuse deaths in 2021, 84% involved opiates or opioids (such as heroin, morphine and methadone). 69% involved benzodiazepines (such as diazepam and etizolam).