East Dunbartonshire Council boss Thomas Glen to take up new role in Perth

thomas glen deputy chief executive east dunbartonshire council

Mr Glen, who has worked with the local authority since 2009 and has been in his current role since 2016, has been appointed as chief executive at Perth & Kinross Council.

Starting as a community worker in the late 1980s, Mr Glen has worked across local/central government, the voluntary sector and consultancy in a career dedicated to public services.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Scottish Housing News website, it is anticipated that Mr Glen will take up the post in November 2021.

Thomas Glen said: “I am delighted and very privileged to be offered the opportunity to take on the role of Chief Executive at Perth and Kinross and would like to thank the selection panel for placing their trust in me.

“As someone whose public service career started over 30 years ago, I am committed to working to support local people and communities, tackle inequality and deliver excellent public services.

"I look forward to leading the fantastic team at Perth & Kinross Council and to working with our partners over the coming years.”

Councillor Murray Lyle, council leader at Perth & Kinross, who chaired the Appointment Sub-Committee for the post, added: “I am delighted that Thomas will be joining us as our new Chief Executive.

"Thomas brings a wealth of experience, passion and commitment for public services and working with communities and partners to support the sustainable, economic and social renewal of the area.