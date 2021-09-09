East Dunbartonshire Provost pays tribute to emergency crews

Emergency Service Day

To mark this year’s 999 Emergency Services Day, Provost Alan Brown is meeting representatives of East Dunbartonshire's emergency services today (Thursday, September 9).

Launched in 2018, the national day of tribute is now an annual fixture, when the nation celebrates its emergency personnel and remembers those killed in the line ofduty.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fittingly, it begins at 9am to represent the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month when Council employees will observe a nationwide two minutes' silence.

Ahead of Emergency Services Day, Provost Brown was joined by Chief Inspector John Menzies from Police Scotland and Local Senior Officer, East & West Dunbartonshire and Argyll & Bute, Joe McKay from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The Emergency Services flag will be flown at the Council Headquarters today.

Provost Brown said: “I am pleased to pay tribute to our local emergency services on 999 Emergency Services Day in person this year.

"Last year we were unable to congregate due to the restrictions in place to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic our communities have relied heavily on our emergency services.

"It is therefore extremely important that we mark this day this year and raise awareness of it among the people of East Dunbartonshire.

“It is my personal privilege to lead the tributes - to recognise the work the Police, Fire & Rescue and Ambulance services carry out in our communities, particularly in recent and continuing challenging circumstances.

"On behalf of the people of East Dunbartonshire I thank them for their service and remember that in the line of their often dangerous duties, some have suffered injury or lost their lives. We will proudly fly the Emergency Services Day flag to recognise the vital contribution Emergency Services personnel make to our daily lives.”