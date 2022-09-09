East Dunbartonshire Provost pays tribute to Queen

Provost Gillian Renwick, civic head of the council, said“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“As Civic Head of East Dunbartonshire I will be sending my sincere condolences from the people of East Dunbartonshire, to His Majesty The King and the wider members of the Royal Family.

“She was an inspirational Head of State, widely respected throughout Britain, the Commonwealth and the wider world.

"Earlier this year, she became the first British monarch to reign for 70years.

"Throughout this year we have been celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, acknowledging and commemorating her wonderful service to the country throughout that reign.

“She was not only much loved by people throughout the world.

"We must remember that she was also a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

"My heartfelt thoughts are with all members of the Royal Family at this immensely sad time.”

Lord Lieutenant Jill Young MBE, added her thoughts over the death of Her Majesty..

She said: “This is a time of great sadness for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the County of Dunbartonshire with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Head of a worldwide family of over two billion people she had an extraordinarily long reign – the longest of any British Sovereign.

“She was an outstanding example of service both in wartime and peacetime and a symbol of stability through decades in which the world has seen so very manychanges.

"The county of Dunbartonshire was honoured to have many visits by Her Majesty throughout her reign, and last summer she visited the Irn Bru factory in Cumbernauld.

“Our condolences go to all the members of the Royal Family.