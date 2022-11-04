East Dunbartonshire push to boat out for Book Week Scotland

Neet Neilson and sister Marina Clement will be appearing at Milngavie Library.

East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust venues will host a range of exciting events between 18 and 24 November, with acclaimed local authors reading from their works and sharing their inspirations.

Book Week Scotland is an annual celebration of books and reading that takes place across the country.

With the help of funding from the Scottish Book Trust, EDLC Libraries is hosting a fantastic programme of free in-person events at local libraries.

Learn about writing believable characters and co-writing at a free evening of celebration and conversation with Neet Neilson at Milngavie Library and enjoy an entertaining and informative evening of chat about the beautiful game In Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch at Bishopbriggs library with John McGee.

Budding bakers will be rushing to snap up tickets for local writer and baker Debra Murphy's event at William Patrick Library as she reads from her memoir The Magical Tearoom on the Hill with some delicious free samples on offer as well.

Popular local author Allan Martin will return to Bearsden library to launch his latest collection of crime stories “Tales Murderous" where he will discuss the writing process and give insight into how he crafts the perfect short story and plots a twisty mystery.

EDLC Chair Jim Neill, said, "We are delighted to be holding these events to celebrate Book Week Scotland as we take this opportunity to celebrate the wealth of writing talent in our very own communities.

"As always we have lots of interesting events taking place locally, including a number of book launches and evenings of celebrations and conversations. I’d encourage everyone to get along to enjoy one of the fantastic events.

"This is the perfect time to get signed up to your library."

If you fancy getting some personalised book recommendations then why not head along to Craighead Library at 11am or Lennoxtown Library at 2pm on Tuesday 15 November for a brew and a blether.

These events will be hosted by librarians and will be a chance to meet and chat with other people and see some of the latest titles over a free cup of coffee or tea.

Remember, you can collect your free Book Week Scotland books in all of our libraries where you can also check out our displays of new books to try out.

In-person Events at EDLC libraries

For the following in-person events, register for a space using Eventbrite: East Dunbartonshire Leisure & Culture Trust - Cultural Services Events | Eventbrite

Neet Neilson: Writing Believable Characters

Monday 14 November 7pm at Milngavie Library

Join us for a free evening of conversation and celebration with local author Neet Neilson who will be launching her latest novel as well as discussing her previous work. Neet will be joined for the evening by her most recent creative collaborator – her own sister! Working together for the first time the sisters will offer insight and tips on creating believable characters, establishing characters voices and the process of co-writing. Q&A will follow. BYOB.

Derek Niven: The footballing heritage of Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch

Tuesday 15 November 7pm at Bishopbriggs Library

Local author and football enthusiast John McGee will join us for a free entertaining and informative evening of chat about the beautiful game at Bishopbriggs library. Author of a number of books about Scotland’s proud footballing history, he will be discussing the particular footballing heritage of Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch. Audience Q&A will follow. BYOB.

Debra Murphy: Baking my dreams come true

Wednesday 16 November 7pm at William Patrick Library, Kirkintilloch

Local writer and baker Debra Murphy will be popping past William Patrick Library this Book Week to inspire and entertain in this exciting free book launch event. Debra will tell the story of how she came to live her dream of owning her own bakery Mother Murphy’s. Reading from her memoir The Magical Tearoom on the Hill and previewing some new stories, this event is a must for budding bakers (delicious free samples included!). Q&A will follow. BYOB.

Allan Martin book launch: Tales Murderous

Thursday 17 November 7pm at Bearsden Library

Popular local author Allan Martin returns to Bearsden library to launch his latest collection of crime stories “Tales Murderous”! Reading from the new collection, Allan will also discuss the writing process, giving insight into how he crafts the perfect short story and plots a twisty mystery. Audience Q&A will follow. Join us for this free event and BYOB if you would like to raise a glass to Allan’s latest collection!