East Dunbartonshire welcome sessions for refugees and hosts

Drop-in events have been planned to give displaced persons and hosts the opportunity to speak to representatives from various teams across East Dunbartonshire Council including Education, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and the Community Planning Partnership & Resettlement Team, in an informal and relaxed setting.

Council officers are working with partners including East Dunbartonshire Citizen Advice Bureau, East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Greater Glasgow & Clyde NHS, East Dunbartonshire Action for Refugees and Police Scotland.

The aim of the events is to signpost refugees to support locally, such as English for Speakers of Other Languages classes and to offer advice on matters such as health, education, money and benefits.

Kirkintilloch Baptist Church

Council leader Gordan Low, said: "We are glad to be able to provide assistance in the heart of our communities to those fleeing the shocking conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

"East Dunbartonshire Council has committed to participating and supporting a range of vulnerable people within managed resettlement programmes through official UK and Scottish Government schemes.

"The resettlement of refugees can include accommodation but also the whole wrap around support from both Council and key partners.

"Through partnership working we can bring together expertise to ensure that any refugees resettling in this area are fully supported as they adjust to their life here.

"We thank our communities for their generosity and support so far and for granting arriving displaced families and individuals the privacy and space to resettle in such challenging circumstances.”

Events have already been held at Gavin’s Mill in Milngavie and Lenzie Union Church, and more are planned on Tues 5 July at Kirkintilloch Baptist Church from 2-4pm and Wed 13 July at New Kilpatrick Church, Bearsden from 7-9pm.