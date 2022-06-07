East End project helps 200 young Glaswegians into training, education and work

A community group in the East End of Glasgow is celebrating the success of its latest career development programme for disadvantaged young people, which has seen more than 200 participants go on to further training, education or employment over the past 12 months.

FARE Scotland supports the local community through a number of initiatives to reduce poverty and transform the lives of the people in the area, including training for young people.

Over the last financial year, the charity has supported more than 200 local people between the ages of 16 and 24 to develop skills and gain a combined 350 qualifications in sectors most relevant to the community.

FARE Scotland’s employability programme was supported by a £20,000 funding grant awarded to the charity through the Glasgow Community Anchors’ Fund – a partnership between the HFD Charitable Foundation and Virgin Money Foundation.

The courses covered sectors such as sport, hospitality, retail, early years education and hair and beauty with young people taking part in sessions to help build confidence, work on team building and develop their CVs and interview skills.

The scheme is run by FARE Scotland.

FARE Scotland covers expenses and encourages young people to remain engaged and motivated, while also providing a weekly financial allowance to all participants.

From the latest cohort, around two-fifths (73 people) have gone on to further or higher education, another fifth (42 people) have re-engaged with school after a period of absence and a further 35 are taking part in additional training courses or modern apprenticeships. 30 young people have gone straight into the world of work or volunteering, while another 20 are still involved with FARE’s programmes.

One participant, Rebecca Sinclair (aged 16, from Easterhouse) left school during S5 with no plans for what to do next. However, after taking part in FARE’s employability programme Rebecca has secured an apprenticeship in early years education.

Rebecca said: “Getting a place on the childcare programme was exciting and it was the first time I’d ever looked forward to starting any kind of learning. I built a more comfortable bond with the programme team than I had ever done with the teachers at school and felt like I was treated more like an adult, which motivated me to do well.

“I now have qualifications in first aid, British Sign Language and personal money management, as well as practical knowledge about areas such as safeguarding, childhood development theories, session planning and working with children with additional support needs, and that has helped me move into an apprenticeship in childcare. I learned a lot of skills that I can use in the real world that will benefit me massively as I get older and go further in my career.

“It was also the first time I’d earned my own money and that gave me a real sense of freedom and independence. The team at FARE really helped me to achieve things I didn’t think I could. This apprenticeship means so much to me and everything I have learned on the course has set me up to start out in a new role with the confidence to succeed.”

Bernie Devlin, employability manager at FARE Scotland, said: “Each year our employability scheme grows to support more young people in the area to achieve what we call positive destinations – whether that’s employment, further training or education. The success of the latest programme is testament to the commitment and hard work of the more than 200 young people who took part, as well as our team of tutors, who make such a positive impact on the lives of our participants and their families.”

Kat Ovenden, trustee of the HFD Charitable Foundation, said: “Through the Glasgow Community Anchors’ Fund, we are supporting a range of good causes that make a significant impact for local people in Glasgow and the surrounding areas. FARE’s careers programme opens the door to a range of employment and training opportunities for young people that will help them to build a successful future and it is great to see such positive outcomes from the latest cohort.”