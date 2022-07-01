East End waste disposal tradesman suspected of dumping rubbish

East End residents are being warned about a “man in white van” operating as a waste disposal tradesman who is suspected of dumping rubbish on derelict land in Ruchazie.

Community campaigner Mandy Morgan says she believes bogus workers are transporting the waste from Carmyle, as personal details of residents were found on these items left on the site of the former school on Drumlochy Road.

Ms Morgan claims that a white van has been spotted in the area and that she thinks people have been conned into thinking this was a legitimate business taking their rubbish to the dump.

The former SNP councillor said: “The community is fed up with people coming to their home and dumping a mixture of private and commercial waste.

Locals have been cleaning up the area.

“A few weeks ago there was dumping from a suspected white van man, coming from Carmyle to dispose in the area.

“I have no doubt people paid good money to have their rubbish taken away, however the rubbish wasn’t taken to the dump, instead it was taken to Ruchazie, and there were people’s details on these items, which is why we know they were from Carmyle.

“There was also a company from outside Glasgow coming to dump on the land and a few weeks ago it was reported that this person has been caught and found guilty, he is now serving a prison sentence for this.”

Earlier this month a 30-year-old man was jailed for 11 months for dumping 51 tonnes of tyres, which were later set ablaze, in Drumchapel.

Ms Morgan added: “The people of Ruchazie don’t want to live in a dump, they want a nice community to live in and they want to let people know that they are watching and people will, if caught, be reported.

“They have also started to do a weekly litter pick to clean the area up. There are young children who are involved in this and it is heartbreaking to see their efforts go to waste.

“We want to name and shame those responsible for the fly-tipping in our community.”

Anyone who witnesses a fly-tipping incident can report it to Glasgow City Council.