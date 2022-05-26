East Renfrewshire Good Causes renews business partnership for another two years

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Marden from Sight & Sound with Russell Macmillan of ERGC, holding a Ruby 10 visual aid

ERGC was set up by Russell Macmillan from Newton Mearns to say thanks to God, the NHS and his organ donor for the curing of his type 1 diabetes and kidney failure after he received a successful pancreas and kidney transplant in 2007.

The club’s aim is to provide goods & services above existing state provision to raise the local standard and make individuals feel cared for by their own communities.

SST provides a range of specialist equipment that isn’t available through the NHS and its products are tailored for each individuals needs, depending on degree of sight loss.

It even provide equipment that takes a picture of text and turns it into a narrated voice so suitable for people with no sight whatsoever.

Russell, who is himself registered blind, said: “Having SST renewing their business partnership arrangement for a further two years, where they donate a monthly standing order to support our work is a welcomed boost to our growing number businesses that are in partnership with us.

"We often provide part funding to clients across many disabilities to help the individual afford the technologies that aren’t provided by the state.

"This partnership with SST is good for all parties, especially the end users of this excellent equipment that can enhance peoples lives and independence.”

For more information or to join as a business partner of ERGC email Russell at [email protected] call 07714293256.