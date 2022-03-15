Eastwood Entertainers ready to return to stage for first time in two years

A Night at the Musicals will be at Eastwood Park Theatre in April

The club was formed 47 years ago by a group of young mothers with the purpose of raising money for scouts with additional needs, then went on to officially establish to perform pantomimes in a local church hall.

Over the years, they have progressed to also performing musicals and plays as well as their hilarious pantomimes. There are still some of the original members within the club who still support the shows in other means, if not participating.

Some club members have gone on to greater things such as the London stage, film and television.

In the present day the Eastwood Entertainers’ last show was a sell out pantomime of Mother Goose in 2019 due to the pandemic, but now with a revitalised membership are back with “A Night at the Musicals” in Eastwood Park Theatre from April 28-30.

Committee member Stuart Mackay said: “Covid-19 has hit amateur theatre groups hard and in Glasgow there has been clubs that have sadly had to close their doors.

"Our next show couldn’t be more exciting and we are delighted to be back on stage after two years.

"Our show is “A Night at the Musicals”, a cabaret/concert of the best and loved musicals from classic to modern.

"This is a fundraising event to allow us to put on our beloved pantomimes that cost thousands of pounds with royalties, costumes, tech hire and staging.

"We had an open night back in January and we’re blown away when our existing members turned up and we had another 50 people interested in the club, who were new members.

"Eastwood Entertainers are always on the lookout for new members and currently home to a number of students studying performing arts/music/filmography.

"There is a number of people who come along to rehearsals every week for their own personal well-being and an escape from the pressures of normal life, giving their mental health a break whilst doing something they love.

