Emergency services tackling blaze in Glasgow city centre

Emergency services are tackling a blaze in Glasgow city centre.

The fire is at a property on Bath Street.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene in the early hours of morning, after a fire broke out at a property on Bath Street.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.21am on Wednesday, August 18 to reports of a fire within a commercial property in Bath Street, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”