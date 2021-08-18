Emergency services tackling blaze in Glasgow city centre

The fire is at a property on Bath Street.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene in the early hours of morning, after a fire broke out at a property on Bath Street.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.21am on Wednesday, August 18 to reports of a fire within a commercial property in Bath Street, Glasgow.
“Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.
“There are no reported casualties.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Officers are currently in attendance at fire in Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, which was reported to police at 4.40am on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021. A cordon has been put in place and there are no reports of injuries.”