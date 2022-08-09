Emergency services tackling fire near Glasgow University campus

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is tackling a blaze near a University of Glasgow campus.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are fighting a blaze near Garscube Campus.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at an electrical substation on Switchback Road, Bearsden, earlier this afternoon.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.06pm on Tuesday, 9 August to reports of a fire affecting an electrical substation on Switchback Road, Bearsden.

“Operations Control has mobilised four appliances and crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”

The fire is near the main entrance to the University’s Garscube Campus entrance.